Andrew Tate gestures next to a gendarme as he leaves the Bucharest Tribunal, along with his brother Tristan, right, after the first hearing in their trial, meant to establish if they will remain under house arrest, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, the Tate brothers and two other suspects with human trafficking, rape and organizing a criminal group for the sexual exploitation of women.
Andrew Tate to remain under house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case drags on
A Romanian court has extended by 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women
Alexandru Dobre - stringer, AP
Andreea Alexandru - stringer, AP
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — A Romanian court on Friday extended by 30 days the house arrest of Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
The Bucharest Tribunal’s decision comes days after prosecutors from Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, formally indicted the 36-year-old social media star after filing their criminal investigation to a Bucharest court.
