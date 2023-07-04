Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, is flanked by former player Laura Robson, right, as they watch the first round women's singles match between Britain's Katie Boulter and Australia's Daria Saville, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Austria's Dominic Thiem stands under an umbrella after it started raining as he plays Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates winning a point from Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Roger Federer in the Royal Box next to Britain's Kate Princess of Wales, and his wife Mirka Federer, right, is honoured at Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Roger Federer announced his retirement last year.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur poses for selfies with fans as she leaves the court after beating Poland's Magdalena Frech in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Britain's Cameron Norrie celebrates after beating Czech Republic's Tomas Machac during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after winning a point against Jeremy Chardy of France in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales arrives on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz returns to Jeremy Chardy of France in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina plays a return to Shelby Rogers of the US during the first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after beating Jeremy Chardy of France in a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina plays a return to Shelby Rogers of the US during the first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Tunisia's Ons Jabeur returns to Poland's Magdalena Frech in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Poland's Magdalena Frech serves to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in a first round women's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after beating Britain's Ryan Peniston during a first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Britain's Andy Murray plays a return to Britain's Ryan Peniston during the first round men's singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Spectators take shelter from the rain, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus reacts during the first round women's singles match against Hungary's Panna Udvardy on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Spectators on the Hill watch the action on the giant screen, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus serves to Hungary's Panna Udvardy during the first round singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina gestures during the first round women's singles match against Shelby Rogers of the US on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
People walk past the covered courts after rain stopped play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — On a day filled with far more rain drops than drop shots at Wimbledon — light, but persistent, showers prevented the completion, or even start, of dozens of matches — Roger Federer and Andy Murray provided the highlights.
The retired Federer, who won a men’s-record eight of his 20 Grand Slam titles at the All England Club, was in the front row of the Royal Box, where he sat next to Kate, the Princess of Wales. Federer was saluted with a 1 1/2-minute standing ovation during a pre-match tribute to his career at Centre Court on Tuesday.
