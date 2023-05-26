...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until Friday, June 02 based on the latest forecast.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.3 feet (1552 cfs).
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Friday was 5.3 feet (1655 cfs).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through June 02 based on the latest forecast.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
Another deceased Jesuit priest accused of sex abuse in Bolivia as pedophilia scandal grows
A Spanish Jesuit priest who died in 2012 has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in Bolivia three decades ago, the latest in a string of pedophilia cases that have shaken the Catholic Church in the Andean country
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Spanish Jesuit priest who died in 2012 has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in Bolivia three decades ago, the latest in a string of pedophilia cases that have shaken the Catholic Church in this Andean country.
Jorge Vila Despujol, who died in Barcelona in 2012, was formally accused before prosecutors Thursday by a person who alleges they were indecently touched when they were 13, the Jesuit Society in Bolivia said in a statement. The name of the alleged victim is being kept confidential.
