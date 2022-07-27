AP Exclusive: Philippines scraps Russian chopper deal

FILE - Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana speaks during the fifth plenary session of the 18th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore on June 2, 2019. Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he cancelled the 12.7 billion-peso ($227 million) deal to acquire the Mi-17 helicopters last month in a decision that was approved by then-President Rodrigo Duterte before his six-year term ended on June 30.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government has scrapped a deal to purchase 16 Russian military transport helicopters due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions, Philippine officials said.

Former Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday night he canceled the 12.7-billion-peso ($227 million) deal to acquire the Mi-17 helicopters in a decision last month that was approved by then-President Rodrigo Duterte before their terms in office ended on June 30.

