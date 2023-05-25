...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday at 1200 PM MDT.
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, JUNE 02...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until Friday, June 02.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 5.18 feet (1534 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through the end of the month.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and reservoir releases will
increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Alfredo Arriojas wears a head lamp to light his way through an underground gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Arriojas said he doesn’t like mining, but has been doing the job for more than two years in hopes of owning a home and car for his family, with money left over to “invest it in something good that gives me income.”
A gold miner carries a sack of rocks to take to the surface from an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below the surface, where workers descend to work in high heat with no safety gear.
Workers crush rock at a gold mill in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below the surface, where workers descend to work in high heat with no safety gear.
Workers move sand that was made from rocks, with the help of water, over copper plates that are coated with mercury, which catches the golden particles from the recently grounded rocks at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023.
A worker coats copper plates with mercury, a metal to which golden particles will stick when the sand from grounded rock, and water, are passed over the plates at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023.
Gold miners work at an underground mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Operators use dynamite to loosen rocks below the surface, where workers descend to work in high heat with no safety gear.
A seller uses a torn Bolivar bill to hold a golden nugget for a buyer holding a cup, in downtown El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April 29, 2023. By law, about half of the legally extracted gold must enter state coffers.
Miners pan for gold at a gold mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Friday, April 28, 2023. Miners pan for hours in ponds where standing water fosters mosquitos that transmit diseases, such as malaria and dengue fever.
Jose Rivas digs for gold at an open-pit mine in El Callao, Bolivar state, Venezuela, Saturday, April 29, 2023. “I just want to buy my house and work on something else,” Rivas said. “Sometimes I think about leaving the country.”
EL CALLAO, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela is known to have the world’s largest oil reserves, but its soil holds another valuable resource: gold.
The government in 2016 established a huge mining development zone stretching across the middle of Venezuela to diversify its revenue. Seven years later, there is a proliferation of mines burrowing for gold, diamonds, copper and other minerals.
