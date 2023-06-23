A racegoer wears a wide hat with a brim comprised of figures of horses as she arrives for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Racegoer Lystra Adam poses for photographers during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoer Maria Tutus poses for photographers during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers watch horse racing during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer poses for photographers during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers enjoy a picnic in the car park before Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer arrives for day two of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers queue at the entrance for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Visitor Edite Ligere poses for photographers as she arrives for day two of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
People react to horse racing on day two of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer uses binoculars on day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer queues at the entrance for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoer Gasrie Renucci poses for photographers during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers arrive for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers pose for photographers as they arrive for day two of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Wednesday, June 21, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer shows her hat to photographers during Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoer Ines Hernandez arrives for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
Racegoers wearing hats arrive for day one of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.
Alastair Grant - staff, AP
A racegoer arrives for Ladies Day of the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Thursday, June 22, 2023.
LONDON (AP) — Every summer, British royals and thousands of others get dressed to the nines for Royal Ascot, a glamorous annual horse racing event that dates back to 1711, when Queen Anne founded Ascot Racecourse in southern England.
The outfits are fancy but the hats are the main fashion attraction — extravagant, elaborate and sometimes gravity-defying. This year's standouts included a giant sunflower, several feathered numbers, and an “Alice in Wonderland”-themed hat with playing cards, a clock and a ribbon that read “We're all mad here."
