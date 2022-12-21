...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM
MST THURSDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1
to 4 inches, locally up to 7 inches Wasatch Back.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Wasatch Back.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 8 PM Wednesday to 11
AM MST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 2 PM
Wednesday to 1 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Wednesday evening commute. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
&&
Whirling dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform during a Sheb-i Arus ceremony in Konya, Turkey, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.
KONYA, Turkey (AP) — To prepare for the ritual ahead, Omer Kilic and his 14-year-old son dress in white robes, drape black cloaks over them and don cone-shaped hats called “sikke.”
The tennure robes symbolize funeral shrouds, the cloaks a tomb and the hats a tombstone — outfits that are part of a centuries-old tradition performed by the whirling dervishes of Turkey.
The dervishes, a Sufi order of Islam that is rooted in mysticism, are chiefly known for the “sama” ritual in which they spin in unison with prayers and verses from the Quran.
Kilic has belonged to the order for 23 years. Now a tennure tailor, he is teaching his craft to his apprentice and son, Toprak Efe Kilic.
Kilic says the religious path first appeared to him in a dream. He decided to start training as a dervish a few days later.
Each year, the dervishes of the Mevlevi order perform their unmistakable act of devotion in the Turkish city of Konya, where thousands of people attend a weeklong series of events and ceremonies that mark the death of the 13th-century Islamic poet, scholar and Sufi mystic Jalaladdin Rumi.
Rumi, who is known as Mevlana in Turkey, was born in 1207 in Balkh, a city that now is part of Afghanistan. He settled in Konya in central Turkey, where he died on Dec. 17, 1273. He is regarded as one of the most important Sufi philosophers, and members of the Mevlevi order follow his teachings.
Instead of mourning his death, the ceremonies in Konya celebrate what his followers believe is Rumi’s union with God. The main feature of the “Sheb-i Arus,” or “night of the union,” is the ritual in which the whirling dervishes revolve with their right hands symbolically turned up toward God and their left hands turned down toward the Earth.
Ahmet Sami Kucuk, the head of the dervishes in Konya, described the whirling as an “end” and a state one attains after years of training and discipline.
In 2005, the U.N. cultural agency proclaimed the practice as an example of “the oral and intangible heritage of humanity.”
The structure holding Rumi’s tomb in Konya is a museum and a pilgrimage site. One pilgrim, Mohammad Mobeen Dervesh, a Kashmiri living in the United Kingdom, said all lovers of God come to the site to honor Rumi.
Two years after the COVID-19 pandemic's strict lockdowns, tourism official Abdulsettar Yarar said the site attracted more than 3.1 million visitors this year, 10% of them from abroad.
Mehmet Guzel in Konya and Robert Badendieck in Istanbul contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
