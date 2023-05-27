...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Logan River Near Logan affecting Cache County.
Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue along the Logan
River near Logan.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Saturday by 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is ongoing and forecast to continue.
* WHERE...Logan River Near Logan.
* WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 5.2 feet (1540 cfs), minor flooding will impact the
Birch Glen summer home development in Logan Canyon. Additionally,
various campgrounds throughout Logan Canyon will receive flood
damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM MDT Friday the stage was 5.2 feet (1552 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage
through June 02 based on the latest forecast.
- Flood stage is 5.2 feet (1540 cfs).
&&
A child is hoisted up as participants take part in the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Workers prepare to hoist up a child for the Piu Sik Parade at Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Islandin the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
A performer prepares for a Cantonese opera show at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Islandin the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Participants take part in the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
An employee of the Kwok Kam Kee Cake Shop prepare "Ping On" buns for the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
A child browse "Ping On" buns displayed for sale for the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
"Ping On" buns displayed for sale for the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Worshippers burn incense at a temple during the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
A child reacts as she is hoisted up during the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Police stand guard during the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Participants take part in the Piu Sik Parade at the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
Louise Delmotte - staff, AP
People take part in a bun scrambling competition during the Bun Festival in Cheung Chau Island in Hong Kong, Friday, May 26, 2023.
