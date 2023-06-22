Dilrukshan Kumara looks at the ocean as he stands by the wreck of the remains of his family's home in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Ranjith Sunimal Fernando gestures as he looks for salvageable items at his home destroyed by erosion in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. He salvaged what he could from the wreck of what was once his home — wooden support beams, sections of roof and other building materials — to build another further inland.
Waves lap against an eroded shoreline with Ranjith Sunimal Fernando's family home visible in the distance in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 19, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Fishing boats are docked as a man throws a fishing net by a sand dune in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 19, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Nuwan Fernando stands between a washed out stretch of land in his backyard on an eroding coast in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. "I don't know what will happen in the future but I still keep my faith," Fernando said, one of a few in Iranawila whose house remains intact.
Jassintha, the wife of Ranjith Sunimal Fernando, sits at their temporary dwelling in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 16, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Dilrukshan Kumara salvages a doorway from their home destroyed by erosion along the coast in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Waves gush on to the banks of the seashore in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 16, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Ranjit Sunimal Fernando, front, salvages reusable rafters from the wreck of his home destroyed by erosion in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Waves lap up against the remains of the Ranjit Sunimal Fernando family home in Iranawila, Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 19, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Dilrukshan Kumara looks at the ocean sitting by the wreck of his family house destroyed by erosion in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Saturday, June 17, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
Nuwan Fernando stands on a fallen coconut tree trunk at a washed out land stretch at the backyard of his house along the eroding coast in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. "I don't know what will happen in the future but I still keep my faith," Fernando said, one of a few in Iranawila whose house remains intact.
Tidal waves lap a a barrier to slow erosion in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Friday, June 16, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
A man watches Nuwan Fernando, left, in the water, who wades in the tide to collect stones washed out from his land due to coastal erosion in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Monday, June 19, 2023. "I don't know what will happen in the future but I still keep my faith," Fernando said, one of a few in Iranawila whose house remains intact.
Dilrukshan Kumara, front, and his father Ranjit Sunimal Fernando look at the ocean as they stand by the wreck of their washed out house, remains at an eroding coast in Iranawila, Sri Lanka, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Much like the hundreds of other fishing hamlets that dot the coastline, the village of Iranawila suffers from coastal erosion.
IRANAWILA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Ranjith Sunimal Fernando now has a shell of a home at the edge of Sri Lanka's coast, lost to the sea. Waves lap past the broken walls into damaged, empty rooms.
“One night last month, my son went to the bathroom and I suddenly heard him screaming, ‘our house has gone into the sea!’,” said Fernando, a 58-year-old fisher born and raised in Iranawila, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) north of the capital, Colombo.
