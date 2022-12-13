Support Local Journalism

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Many soccer fans around the world have been surprised by Morocco's success at the World Cup in Qatar, where it became the first African and Arab country to make it to the semifinals of the tournament.

But the North African country has long had a deep passion for soccer. Young boys can be seen playing the game on the streets or on dusty fields, from the snowy foothills of the Atlas Mountains to the medina of Marrakech.


