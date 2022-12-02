...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
City workers set up a billboard in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. The billboard reads in Ukrainian "Kherson Hero City".
A Ukrainian man gestures at a Russian billboard in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The original text on the poster reads in Russian: "Russia, here forever" and hand-written "3CY", the acronym for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Newly placed Ukrainian billboard in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Nov. 27, 2022. From left, the billboard reads in Ukrainian: "Dear, you are Free" and "Kherson, Hero City".
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
A Ukrainian man gestures at a Russian billboard in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The original text on the poster reads in Russian: "Russia, here forever" and hand-written "3CY", the acronym for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Bernat Armangue - staff, AP
Cars line up to refuel under a newly placed Ukrainian billboard in Kherson, southern Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — In the liberated city of Kherson, Ukrainians have been tearing down a glaring symbol of occupation -- billboards spreading Russian propaganda.
Throughout the southern city that was under Russian occupation for nearly nine months, the Russians had put up billboards declaring the city part of Russia or promoting important figures from their past.
This is part of a propaganda war that has been waged over Ukraine in tandem with the one being fought on the battlefield. Moscow has tried to spread its version of history and the ongoing war on social networks, but also in the territories of Ukraine under its control.
Some of the billboards in Kherson referred to World War II, but also to the Kremlin-orchestrated referendums that were held in four regions of Ukraine in September as a pretext for their unlawful annexation by Russia.
Kherson is located in one of the four regions, but Russia lost the city and the surrounding region to Ukraine in November in a major and humiliating defeat.
The city has since experienced power outages and repeated shelling while evidence of atrocities committed during the occupation have emerged. Ukrainian authorities have evacuated some citizens fearing they won't be able to cope because of the damage inflicted on the infrastructure.
Amid the hardship and destruction, the Russian propaganda billboards have fueled anger and resentment. Not even renewed Russian shelling stopped community workers from removing the much-despised pro-Russian messages.
One Russia-installed billboard, for example, featured images of children wearing embroidered Ukrainian T-shirts, the traditional Vyshyvanka, with a digitally-added Russian tricolor flag and slogans like “Russia is here forever” or “Kherson is a Russian city.”
Other billboards had the image of Alexander Suvorov, the Russian Empire's legendary 18th century general, and the caption: “Nature has created only one Russia; it has no rivals.”
Before Ukrainian authorities managed to take them down, some Russian billboards were written over with Ukrainian signs, such as the acronym for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Gradually, the pro-Russian messages have been replaced by yellow and blue Ukrainian banners with very different lines: “Kherson, hero city” or “Dear, you are free."
