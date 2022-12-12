...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, 2 to 6 inches benches.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Cache Valley/Utah
Portion and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are possible for the
Monday morning commute, particularly north of Salt Lake City.
Snow will shift to a more showery mode later this morning,
with periodic winter driving conditions possible into Tuesday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
Children play on the water in Katara beach in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
The Morocco flag is projected on tower blocks in the city center of Doha, Qatar, after Morocco won the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Morocco and Spain, at the Education City Stadium, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Men sit at the terrace of a restaurant in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Uncredited - staff, AP
The sun is covered by clouds over the skyline of Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
A man walks past international football teams jerseys displayed in a temporary exhibition room in Katara area in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
A family looks at flags from participating countries at the Soccer World Cup on Doha corniche, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
A girl dances at the corniche in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Manu Fernandez - staff, AP
Children play soccer at Katara beach in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
Members of the Qatar Armed Forces Band Regiment march in formation while performing at Katara Beach in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Julio Cortez - staff, AP
A woman takes pictures with her cellphone at the Katara mosque, in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.
Jorge Saenz - staff, AP
Boats with sails in national colors of the remaining teams in the Soccer World Cup hover in the harbor at the Katara beach in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
Soccer fans arrive to enter the stadium ahead of the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Morocco and Portugal, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.
Ariel Schalit - staff, AP
Women stand in the water at the Katara beach during the Soccer World Cup in Doha, Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
Petr David Josek - staff, AP
A woman wearing traditional Arabic clothing uses a cell phone to capture images of colorful gowns at Mall of Qatar during the World Cup soccer tournament in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Julio Cortez - staff, AP
People listen to the Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra playing open air during the Soccer World Cup at the Corniche in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Martin Meissner - staff, AP
People look at a mural painted on a wall in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Frank Augstein - staff, AP
People walk outside the National Museum of Qatar during the World Cup soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
People take photos at the Corniche during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in Doha, Nov. 23, 2022.
Ashley Landis - staff, AP
A woman looks for goods in Souq Waqif market in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Pavel Golovkin - staff, AP
IPeople watch a water and water show in Katara area in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Francisco Seco - staff, AP
Children play during a visit to Qatar National Museum, in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Jorge Saenz - staff, AP
Martin Meissner - staff, AP
A woman with a mask holds a flag from Qatar at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Natacha Pisarenko - staff, AP
People walk through the floral arch at the Al Masrah Park on Doha corniche, in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.
Hassan Ammar - staff, AP
Men stand on a boat at Katara Beach in Doha, Qatar, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar is still bustling with life just days before the end of the first World Cup in the Middle East.
At Katara beach in Doha, children play soccer on the golden sand during the day, while others go for a swim at night in waters lit by the capital's glimmering skyline.
Men follow the call to prayer at a nearby Ottoman-style mosque. Members of the Qatar Armed Forces Band Regiment march in formation as boats with sails in the national colors of the four remaining World Cup teams hover in the harbor.
Qatar expected some 1.2 million visitors for the tournament. Many fans have returned home, but for those who remain, there’s still plenty to do.
The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra has been playing on the Corniche, a 7-kilometer (more than four-mile) crescent walkway around Doha Bay that stretches from the pyramid-shaped Sheraton Hotel at the northern end to the Museum of Islamic Art at the south. In between are parks, restaurants and cultural attractions along the waterfront promenade.
Those who venture to Doha's labyrinthine Souq Waqif bazaar will find stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves and shimmering crystal chandeliers.
