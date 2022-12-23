Support Local Journalism

VAVUNIYA, Sri Lanka (AP) — Rasarathnam Anushiya once had a mission: She awaited orders to blow herself up as a suicide bomber during Sri Lanka's civil war. Years on, her struggle now is to feed her three children during the country's unprecedented economic crisis.

Anushiya, 36, was arrested in 2009 when government troops defeated the Tamil Tiger rebels, who had sought to create an independent homeland for minority Tamils. She had been a member of the rebels' dreaded suicide squad known as the Black Tigers, and spent the next five years under government questioning and later at a rehabilitation camp.


