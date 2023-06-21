Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, second right, walks up to the Rhone Glacier with his team near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Workers prepare sheets at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, right, and his team arrive at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Chunks of ice covered by sheets float in a lake at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Team members of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier partially covered near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Workers prepare sheets at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Team members of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, drill holes into the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Team members of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier to take measurements near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, right, and an assistant prepare a camera at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Team members of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, right, and an assistant prepare a camera at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
A team member of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, passes the Rhone Glacier covered by sheets near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Chunks of ice covered by sheets float in a lake at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
A cameraman walks up to the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Water stands in a tunnel to the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, second right, walks up to the Rhone Glacier with his team near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Workers prepare sheets at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, right, and his team arrive at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Chunks of ice covered by sheets float in a lake at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Team members of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier partially covered near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Snow melt forms small pools on the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
A cameraman walks up to the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
People enjoy the view at the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Workers prepare sheets at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Team members of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, drill holes into the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Team members of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone Glacier to take measurements near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, right, and an assistant prepare a camera at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Part of the Rhone Glacier is visible near Goms, Switzerland, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Team members of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, arrive at the Rhone glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, right, and an assistant prepare a camera at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. Now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, the group monitors what is left of the country's glaciers in an attempt to slow their demise.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Hikers stand at the edge of the Aletsch Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
A crucifix stands at the Fiescher Glacier near Fiesch, Switzerland, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
A team member of Swiss Federal Institute of Technology glaciologist and head of the Swiss measurement network 'Glamos', Matthias Huss, passes the Rhone Glacier covered by sheets near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
Matthias Schrader - staff, AP
Chunks of ice covered by sheets float in a lake at the Rhone Glacier near Goms, Switzerland, Friday, June 16, 2023. The sheets are just a small scale solution and Alpine glaciers are still expected to vanish by the end of the century.
GOMS, Switzerland (AP) — It is a sight in decline across Switzerland: glaciers sprawled across the Alps, formed over centuries of snow and sediment packed into a crystalline mass.
With the glaciers now dwindling at an alarming rate because of human-caused climate change, team members of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology monitor what's left in an attempt to slow their demise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.