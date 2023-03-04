Support Local Journalism

NANDGAON, India (AP) — Hundreds of women in two north Indian towns celebrated "Holi,” the Hindu festival of colors, by playfully hitting men with wooden sticks in response to their teasing as part of a ritual.

After two years of subdued revelry due to COVID-19, the Holi celebrations that began last week recreated the legend of the Hindu god Krishna spraying his consort Radha and her friends with red, yellow, green and saffron colors. The women were from Nandgaon, the hometown of Krishna, and the men were from Barsana, the legendary hometown of Radha.


