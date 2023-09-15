France iPhone 12

FILE - A woman walks past a closed Apple Store in Lille, northern France, Monday, March 16, 2020. A French watchdog ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the market because it is emitting too high levels of electromagnetic radiation. The National Frequencies Agency (ANFR), the body monitoring public exposure to radiations, called on Apple to "implement all available means to rapidly fix this malfunction," in a statement released on Tuesday Sept.12, 2023.

 Michel Spingler - stringer, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

PARIS (AP) — Apple has agreed to install updates for the iPhone 12 in France after French regulators ordered the company to stop selling the model because it emits electromagnetic radiation levels that exceed European Union standards.

The company, which just unveiled its newest generation of iPhones, insists the 12 model is safe and the phones have been certified in countries around the world since its introduction in 2020. It says the problem raised by the French government agency that manages wireless communications frequencies is “related to a specific testing protocol.”


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.