...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions could impact the Friday
morning commute. Strong winds with the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
heavy band of snow will last 1-2 hours in most locations, with
potential to last longer. The greatest uncertainty at this time
is how long snow lingers behind the front, which will have
implications for the impacts into the morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Morocco fans attend the World Cup group F soccer match between Canada and Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha , Qatar, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — First Qatar was out, exiting the World Cup with the worst record of a host country. Then the Saudi national team's run ended, despite a historic upset against Argentina last week. Finally Tunisia was eliminated, after a dramatic victory against already-qualified France.
Now, at the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East, Morocco is the Arab world's last hope. The fractured region is rallying around the North African nation after its 2-1 win Thursday against Canada that advanced Morocco to the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 1986.
Jubilant Moroccans, Qataris, Saudis, Palestinians and others poured through historic alleys of Souq Waqif in central Doha after Morocco's win, clad in red and green and waving the Moroccan flag wildly in celebration. The flag illuminated skyscrapers along Doha's glittering corniche.
Streaming crowds chanted, “Congratulations to us on this beginning! It will go on and on!" The metro near Al Thumama Stadium became a pulsing dance party of Moroccans drumming on the windows and ululating in celebration.
“All the Arabs left the tournament, but we made it up for them and we got our revenge," said Najwa Boumahraz, a Moroccan living in London. “We are very proud.”
Malika Jellal, a businesswoman from Casablanca, Morocco, said she felt like a celebrity on Thursday.
“Arabs keep coming up to me and saying 'thank you, you honored us, you saved us all,'” she said.
A pair of Saudi brothers who had flown to Doha to see the match from the eastern province of Dammam said they were so proud of Morocco that they practically forgot their sorrow that their own team was headed home.
“Over this week we feel that as Arabs, we are all one people,” said 23-year-old Saudi Turki al-Qahtani, draped in a Moroccan flag. “We forget about borders in this World Cup."
