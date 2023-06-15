An archaeologist excavates a pre-Hispanic mummy that was discovered next to a training field for a Peruvian professional soccer team in the El Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Archaeologists stand near a pre-Hispanic mummy, right oof tent, that was discovered next to a training field for a Peruvian professional soccer team, in the El Rimac neighborhood of Lima, Peru, Thursday, June 15, 2023.
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
Martin Mejia - staff, AP
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Archeologists have found a pre-Hispanic mummy surrounded by coca leaves on top of a hill in Peru’s capital next to the practice field of a professional soccer club.
A team from The Associated Press on Thursday viewed the skeleton with long black hair lying face up with its lower extremities tied with a rope braided from vines of vegetable origin. Stones surrounded the mummy buried one meter (three feet) down.
