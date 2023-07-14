Support Local Journalism

MASSAPEQUA PARK, NY (AP) — A man arrested in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings on Long Island known as the Gilgo Beach murders has been identified as an architect who has been living for decades across a bay from where the remains of 11 people were found.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Friday that Rex Heuermann, 59, was taken into custody in Massapequa late Thursday, near where investigators were seen Friday searching his home. The official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.


