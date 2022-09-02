Support Local Journalism

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A man tried to kill Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández outside her home, but the handgun misfired, the country's president said.

The man was quickly overpowered by her security officers in the incident Thursday night, officials said.

