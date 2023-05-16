...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Expect minor flooding downstream from the dam.
For the Blacksmith Fork River near Hyrum...and the Bear River near
Corinne...elevated river levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 7.0 feet (928 CFS).
- Forecast...The river is expected to remain above action stage
through Friday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued by 1200 MDT Wednesday May 17.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet (932 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will continue to peak between action
stage and flood stage Tuesday night through at least early
next week.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet (1156 CFS).
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
FILE - Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernández waves to followers as she arrives for the inauguration of the "Nestor Kirchner Justicialista School" at the Teatro Argentino in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Fernandez confirmed on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that she will not be participating in the upcoming general elections.
Argentina: VP Cristina Fernández says she won't seek the presidency again
Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández has made it official that she will not be running for president again, putting the brakes on an effort by members of her party to push her to become a candidate in the October election
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández made it official Tuesday that she will not be running for president again, putting the brakes on an effort by members of her party to push her to become a candidate in October elections.
Fernández, who was president 2007-2015, made her decision public through a statement on her website in which she slammed the judiciary, accusing the courts of trying to forbid her from running for office again as part of an alliance with the opposition.
With her decision, the center-left Fernández throws the ruling Peronist party into disarray amid uncertainty over who could be its candidate in this year’s presidential elections.
“I will not be a puppet of those in power for the sake of any candidacy. I have demonstrated, like no one else, that I prioritize the collective project over personal ambitions,” Cristina Fernández said.
The 70-year-old vice president said she’s prevented from running for office by a prison sentence of six years and a lifelong ban from holding public office she received late last year as part of a case involving corruption through public works during her presidency. She has denied all charges and the ruling still has to be confirmed by higher courts before it becomes effective.
“I will not engage in the perverse game they impose on us under the guise of democracy,” she wrote.
Allies of the vice president have been pushing for her to run for the presidency and regularly chant “President Cristina” during her public appearances. Although Fernández, who is not related to current president Alberto Fernández, had already said she wouldn’t run for president, she often played coy in public speeches.
The vice president published her statement days before allies had announced a big rally in downtown Buenos Aires on May 25, which is a national holiday in Argentina, to push her to run.
With both the president and vice president out of the running, all eyes are now likely to set on Economy Minister Sergio Massa, a center-right Peronist who has long had presidential ambitions although his tenure in the office he took on last year has not gone as he hoped.
Massa had said his goal was for monthly inflation to decelerate to 3% by April. Instead, it accelerated to 8.4%.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.