FILE - Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernández waves to followers as she arrives for the inauguration of the "Nestor Kirchner Justicialista School" at the Teatro Argentino in La Plata, Argentina, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Fernandez confirmed on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that she will not be participating in the upcoming general elections.

 Gustavo Garello - stringer, AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández made it official Tuesday that she will not be running for president again, putting the brakes on an effort by members of her party to push her to become a candidate in October elections.

Fernández, who was president 2007-2015, made her decision public through a statement on her website in which she slammed the judiciary, accusing the courts of trying to forbid her from running for office again as part of an alliance with the opposition.


(0) comments

