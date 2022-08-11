Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese man with a shotgun took up to 10 employees and customers hostage at a Beirut bank Thursday and threatened to set himself on fire with gasoline unless he was allowed to withdraw some of his trapped savings to pay his father's medical bills.

Soldiers and police converged on the area and sought to negotiate an end to the standoff.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.