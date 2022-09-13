Support Local Journalism

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Azerbaijani forces shelled Armenia's territory in a large-scale attack that has killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and fueled fears of even broader hostilities, officials said Tuesday.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, which is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that killed more than 6,600 people and ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal.

