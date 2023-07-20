India Cheetah Deaths

FILE - In this photo provided by the Press Information Bureau, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches a cheetah after it was released in an enclosure at Kuno National Park, in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, Sept. 17, 2022. The death of an eighth cheetah in Kuno National Park on Friday, July 14, 2023, has raised new questions about a project that reintroduced the big cats to the subcontinent about 10 months ago that has been mired in controversy since its inception.

BENGALURU, India (AP) — An eighth cheetah death in India’s Kuno National Park last Friday has raised new questions about a project that reintroduced the big cats to the country 10 months ago and has been mired in controversy since its inception.

The latest death was caused by an infestation under a cheetah's radio collar due to humid and wet weather conditions in central India, according to veterinarians from South Africa who are closely involved with the project.


