LONDON (AP) — The moving vans have already started arriving at Downing Street as Britain’s Conservative Party prepares to evict Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The debate over what mark he left on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September — if, indeed, he really is gone for good.

