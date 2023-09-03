...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County, Great Salt Lake
Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley,
Tooele and Rush Valleys, Utah Valley, Wasatch Back, Wasatch
Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 and Western
Uinta Mountains.
* WHEN...Through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Monsoon moisture will spread northward this holiday weekend
in advance of a low pressure system and associated cold
front passing through the area. This will bring the potential
for multiple rounds of heavy rain.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
- Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
664 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN UTAH THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL UTAH
JUAB MILLARD
IN NORTHERN UTAH
BOX ELDER CACHE DAVIS
MORGAN RICH SALT LAKE
TOOELE UTAH WEBER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AMERICAN FORK, BOUNTIFUL,
BRIGHAM CITY, CALLAO, DELTA, FARMINGTON, FILLMORE, GRANTSVILLE,
HUNTSVILLE, LAKETOWN, LAYTON, LOGAN, MIDVALE, MORGAN, NEPHI,
OGDEN, PROVO, RANDOLPH, ROY, SALT LAKE CITY, SANDY, SUGARHOUSE,
TOOELE, TREMONTON, AND WOODRUFF.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, washes her face next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Huts, inhabited by farm workers, are inundated with water from the swollen Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader’s summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi's son sleeps on a cot under a mosquito net as her family has taken shelter on an under construction overpass after they evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, holds her son in her lap next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, carries drinking water from a municipality water tanker to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
A woman distributes used clothes among people living in temporary shelter after they evacuated their homes on the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader’s summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, sits with her family next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
People evacuated from the flooded banks of Yamuna River take shelter on an under construction overpass in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader’s summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, right, and her daughter remove the mosquito net from a cot as they take shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Children of migrant farm workers study on a mattress on an overpass after they evacuated their homes on the flooded banks of the Yamuna River more than month ago, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader’s summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi, right, stands next to her husband, as they check their inundated hut on the flooded banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, prepares tea next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, right, holds one end of a plastic sheet as her elder daughter makes food as they take shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
A man fishes in flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader’s summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
As G20 leaders prepare to meet in recently flooded New Delhi, climate policy issues are unresolved
Despite extreme weather events battering India and the rest of the world in the last few months, climate ministers of the G20 nations ended their last meeting for the year without resolving major disagreement on climate policies
By PIYUSH NAGPAL, ALTAF QADRI and SIBI ARASU - Associated Press
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, washes her face next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Huts, inhabited by farm workers, are inundated with water from the swollen Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader's summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi's son sleeps on a cot under a mosquito net as her family has taken shelter on an under construction overpass after they evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, holds her son in her lap next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, carries drinking water from a municipality water tanker to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
A woman distributes used clothes among people living in temporary shelter after they evacuated their homes on the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader's summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, sits with her family next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
People evacuated from the flooded banks of Yamuna River take shelter on an under construction overpass in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader's summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, right, and her daughter remove the mosquito net from a cot as they take shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Children of migrant farm workers study on a mattress on an overpass after they evacuated their homes on the flooded banks of the Yamuna River more than month ago, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader's summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
Rekha Devi, right, stands next to her husband, as they check their inundated hut on the flooded banks of the Yamuna River, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, prepares tea next to her temporary shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, right, holds one end of a plastic sheet as her elder daughter makes food as they take shelter on an under construction overpass after her family evacuated the flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Devi, her husband and their children fled as July's record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital city.
A man fishes in flooded banks of the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. At the leader's summit in September G-20 countries will get one final chance to send a strong message of climate action.
NEW DELHI (AP) — Rekha Devi, a 30-year-old farm worker, is dreading the moment when her family will be ordered to leave their makeshift tent atop a half-built overpass and return to the Yamuna River floodplains below, where their hut and small field of vegetables is still under water from July's devastating rains.
Devi, her husband and their six children fled as the record monsoon rains triggered flooding that killed more than 100 people in northern India, displaced thousands and inundated large parts of the capital, New Delhi. The waters took her husband's work tools, the children’s school uniforms and books and everything else the family had accumulated over 20 years, forcing them and thousands of others into makeshift relief camps.
Their temporary perch is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the site of this weekend's Group of 20 summit at which leaders will have a final chance to decide how to better protect people like Devi when the next extreme weather event batters the city. But she expects little — except eviction as part of security measures for the meetings.
“If the leaders lived here, would they have taken their kids into the deep waters to live? Right now, no one is doing anything for us. We will see when they do something,” she said.
Despite cyclones, extreme rains, landslides and extreme heat affecting India and the rest of the world in the last few months, climate ministers of the G20 nations — the world’s largest economies and producers of most of its greenhouse gases —ended their last meeting for the year in July without resolving major disagreements on climate policies.
Energy experts said key bottlenecks include nations failing to agree on proposals to cap global emissions of carbon dioxide by 2025, set up a carbon border tax, scale up renewable energy, phase down all fossil fuels and increase aid to nations hit hardest by climate change.
Shayak Sengupta, an energy and research fellow at the Observer Research Foundation America, conceded there were no broad agreements on reducing fossil fuels or increasing renewables.
“However, I was encouraged to see that there were initiatives on specific sectors like green hydrogen, critical minerals, energy efficiency, finance for the energy transition and energy access,” said Sengupta, based in Washington.
The G20's top leaders will have a last chance to send a strong message of climate action at their meetings on Saturday and Sunday.
The hope is they "will be able to come out with an ambitious agenda that can not only show that the G20 can act but will also bolster confidence going into the global climate meetings in December,” said Madhura Joshi, energy analyst at the climate think tank E3G.
The annual global climate conference, COP28, will be held in Dubai this year. Joshi said she is hopeful because “writing off the world’s 20 largest economies completely would mean that there are more concerns for the world as a whole.”
Experts say one reason the talks among climate ministers haven't produced concrete results is that the decisions necessary are bigger than those ministers can take.
“We need to ask if climate ministers have the mandate to negotiate now on these big issues like climate and energy,” said Luca Bergamaschi, CEO of Italian climate think tank Ecco Climate and former head of the Italian government's climate team.
Beramaschi said India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose nation holds the G20 presidency through November, has an opportunity step up as a global leader and “broker for international commitment between the West and the rest of the world,” especially in relation to climate and energy negotiations.
“We need leaders to say we need to do more" on climate change, Beramaschi said. "More on moving away from fossil fuels and increase renewable energy, I think that sends a really strong message.”
Arasu reported from Bengaluru, India.
Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
