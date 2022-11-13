Support Local Journalism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mixed in Monday trading as momentum faded from last week’s rally on Wall Street amid varied sentiments about coronavirus restrictions easing in China and global interest rate increases.

Benchmarks fell in Japan and South Korea, while rising in China. Analysts say some investors are being cheered by signs inflation is abating in the U.S. earlier than initially thought, while they warn factors remain that could refuel inflation, including geopolitical risks.


