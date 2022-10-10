China Asia Markets

FILE - People wearing face masks walk through a pop-up market at a shopping and office complex in Beijing, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Asian shares slipped on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday.

 Mark Schiefelbein - staff, AP

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after reopening from a weeklong holiday to news of a fresh set of lockdowns due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely.

