TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street after reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 1.3% in morning trading to 27,931.00. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 stood little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 7,235.80. South Korea's Kospi added 0.2% to 2,485.21. Trading was closed in Hong Kong and Shanghai for the Qingming Festival, a holiday.


