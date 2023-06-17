Support Local Journalism

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan police said at least 25 people have been killed in a suspected rebel attack on a school near the Congo border.

In a statement on Saturday, authorities said that the Allied Democratic Forces carried out an attack late Friday night on a school in the border town of Mpondwe.


