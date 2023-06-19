Smoke rises during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians were wounded and the Israeli military said seven members of the border police and the army were hurt. They said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at gunmen.
Tires burn surging clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen.
Palestinians take cover during clashes between Israeli forces and militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians were wounded and the Israeli military said seven members of the border police and the army were hurt. They said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at gunmen.
Smoke rises from fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen.
Israeli military vehicles stage during clashes with Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen.
Smoke rises during fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians were wounded and the Israeli military said seven members of the border police and the army were hurt. They said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at gunmen.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Tires burn surging clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Palestinians take cover during clashes between Israeli forces and militants in the West Bank city of Jenin, Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians were wounded and the Israeli military said seven members of the border police and the army were hurt. They said troops came under fire during an arrest raid in Jenin and shot back at gunmen.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Smoke rises from fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen.
Majdi Mohammed - staff, AP
Israeli military vehicles stage during clashes with Palestinian militants in the West Bank city of Jenin Monday, June 19, 2023. Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets in the West Bank, during a fierce gunbattle in which Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least three Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed. Twenty-nine Palestinians and seven Israeli border police and soldiers were wounded. The Israeli military said troops came under fire during an arrest and shot back at gunmen.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli helicopter gunships struck targets Monday in the occupied West Bank as a gunbattle raged in the city of Jenin between Israeli troops and militants, killing four Palestinians, including a 15-year-old boy, officials said.
The violence marked a rare use of Israeli airpower in the territory. During the clashes, Palestinian militants detonated a roadside bomb next to an Israeli military vehicle. At least 45 Palestinians were wounded, five seriously. The Israeli military said seven members of the paramilitary border police and the army suffered light and moderate wounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.