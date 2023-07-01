CORRECTS DATE - People stand near the wreckage of vehicles after a fatal accident in Londiani, Kenya, Friday, June 30, 2023, at a location known for crashes about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi. Dozens were killed when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders on Friday evening, police said.
Wreckage of vehicles after the accident Saturday, July 1, 2023. At least 45 people were killed Friday when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, police said. The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi.
Wreckage of vehicles after the accident Saturday, July 1, 2023. At least 45 people were killed Friday when a truck rammed into several other vehicles and market traders in western Kenya, police said. The Friday evening accident occurred at a location known for crashes near the Rift Valley town of Londiani, which is about 200 kilometers (125 miles) northwest of the capital, Nairobi.
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Stringer - stringer, AP
Stringer - stringer, AP
Stringer - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
Uncredited - stringer, AP
