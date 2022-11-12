Poland Auschwitz Hero

FILE - Warsaw Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz, left, with Andrzej Pilecki, center, and Zofia Pilecka-Obtulowicz, right, after they unveiled a monument to Capt. Witold Pilecki, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, May 13, 2017. The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from Poland's government for his father's post-war arrest and his 1948 execution by the communist authorities of the time. The case opened this week before a Warsaw court. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues the compensation would be due to his father by the law that redresses communist-era wrongs.

 Czarek Sokolowski - staff, AP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country's communist authorities of the time.

The case opened Thursday before a Warsaw court and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues that 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) compensation would be due to his father by Poland's law that redresses communist-era wrongs.


Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.