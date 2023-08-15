Support Local Journalism

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr released her autobiography roughly three weeks before Australia's national team opened the Women's World Cup. Kerr is the leader of the Matildas — she's actually among the best players in the world — and as captain of the tournament's co-host team, she was supposed to be the star of the show.

But Kerr was injured and missed all of group play. And Australia didn't really get buzzworthy until the Aussies knocked off Denmark to earn a quarterfinal match against France. Now this rugby-mad nation is paying attention to soccer — women's soccer, no less — and sold-out crowds are turning out for the Matildas' historic run.


