CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia is removing the British monarchy from its bank notes.

The nation's central bank said Thursday its new $5 bill would feature an Indigenous design rather than an image of King Charles III. But the king is still expected to appear on coins that currently bear the image of the late Queen Elizabeth II.


