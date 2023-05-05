.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
dam.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
King Charles III, left, receives Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, during an audience at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, Tuesday May 2, 2023.
Albanese voted in a failed referendum in 1999 for an Australian citizen to replace the British monarch as the country's head of state. He said he accepted that a majority of Australians chose for the country to remain a constitutional monarchy instead of becoming a republic and would reflect that sentiment when he attended the king’s coronation Saturday in London.
“I haven’t changed my position on that and I’ve made that very clear. I want to see an Australian as Australia’s head of state,” Albanese told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“That doesn’t mean that you cannot have respect for the institution, which is the system of government that we have," he said. “And I believe, as the Australian prime minister, I have a particular responsibility to represent the nation in a way that respects the constitutional arrangements, which are there.”
The Australian Republic Movement, which campaigns for Australia to become a republic, has urged Albanese to remain silent when the Archbishop of Canterbury invites “all who desire” among the congregation at Westminster Abbey to take the oath of allegiance to the king.
But Albanese said he would follow protocol by taking the oath, though his office did not respond when asked if Albanese intended to affirm or swear his allegiance to the king.
“I think as the Australian prime minister, people expect me to not come to the king’s coronation in order to create a controversy,” Albanese said.
Brought up as a Roman Catholic, Albanese opted against swearing an oath on a Bible a year ago when he was appointed prime minister by Governor-General David Hurley, who was then Australia’s representative of Queen Elizabeth II.
He took an affirmation of office, a secular alternative to the oath that doesn’t mention God or the monarch.
Albanese’s eclectic Australian delegation to the coronation includes Hurley and all six state governors. The delegation will be led by Australian women’s soccer star Sam Kerr, who currently plays for the London-based club Chelsea; post-punk pioneer musician Nick Cave; and comedian Adam Hills.
As a coronation gift, the Australian government will donate 10,000 Australian dollars ($6,700) to a charity that conserves the Western ground parrot, an endangered Australian bird.
