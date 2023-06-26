A fence surrounds a seemingly unoccupied building on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2023. A suspected lone Russian diplomat was on Friday, June 23, 2023, apparently squatting on the site of the proposed embassy that the Australian government has vetoed. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese dismissed the Russian act of defiance saying a "bloke standing in the cold on a bit of grass in Canberra is not a threat to our national security."
THIS CORRECTS THE PHOTOGRAPHER'S NAME TO MCGUIRK - An unoccupied building, left, sits on the grounds of a proposed new Russian embassy, across from another building, right, that is part of the Chinese embassy near the Australian Parliament in Canberra, Feb. 28, 2023. Australia's House of Representatives passed legislation Thursday, June 15, 2023, to prevent Russia from building a new embassy near Parliament House on security grounds.
A man sits in a van with Russian diplomatic number plates outside the site of the former Russian embassy site in Canberra, Australia, Monday, June 26, 2023. Australia's highest court dismissed Russia's application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow's embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital. A man who had been occupying the site in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to media at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, June 26, 2023, after Australia's highest court dismissed Russia's application for an injunction that would have prevented Moscow's embassy being evicted from a site in the national capital. Albanese said he welcomed the High Court decision and expected the Russians to leave the site.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s highest court on Monday dismissed Russia’s request for an injunction that would have halted the eviction of its embassy from a site in the capital, Canberra. A man who had been occupying the block in a portable cabin for more than a week in an apparent act of Russian defiance left soon after.
High Court Justice Jayne Jagot described Russia’s challenge of a law terminating the lease as weak. “I do not perceive (Russia's) case ... to be a strong one. Indeed, it is difficult to identify a serious question to be tried,” Jagot said.
