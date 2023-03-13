Australia Nuclear Submarines

Australian Defense Industry Minister Pat Conroy, left, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles and head of the Nuclear Powered Submarine Task Force Vice Adm. Jonathan Mead, right, speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Marles said a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II.

 Lukas Coch - handout one time use, AAP Image

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's defense minister said Tuesday a deal to buy nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States was necessary to counter the biggest conventional military buildup in the region since World War II.

Australian officials said the deal will cost up to $245 billion over the next three decades and create 20,000 jobs. It comes at a time that China is rapidly building up its own military.


