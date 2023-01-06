Australia Helicopter Crash

An emergency worker looks over a crashed helicopter following a collision near SeaWorld, on the Gold Coast, Australia, Jan. 2, 2023. A 10-year-old Australian boy remained in a coma Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, following the collision between two helicopters near a theme park that killed four people, including the boy's mother.

 Dave Hunt - handout one time use, AAP

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — A 10-year-old Australian boy remained in a coma Friday following a collision earlier this week between two helicopters that killed four people, including the boy's mother.

Another boy, age 9, who was hospitalized in critical condition after the crash, awoke Thursday after suffering brain trauma, according to health authorities. The 9-year-old boy's mother remained hospitalized in stable condition.


Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.