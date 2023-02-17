Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk view images of planned Olympic sites in Brisbane, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The federal and the Queensland state government have agreed on an almost 50-50 funding split to build or remodel existing venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The federal and the Queensland state government have agreed on an almost 50-50 funding split to build or remodel venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Queensland state capital Friday to make the formal announcement about a deal worth an estimated 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).
The federal government will create a new 17,-000 indoor arena to host swimming and water polo at Roma Street, the city's main public transport hub, and contribute to other stadium and venue refurbishments. The state government will be responsible for demolishing and rebuilding the Gabba, which will be the main stadium for the Olympics.
The 2.7 billion Australian dollars ($1.85 billion) rebuild will add 8,000 seats to increase the capacity to 50,000 at the Gabba, the long-time home of cricket in Queensland state, and incorporate a new subway station in the precinct. Construction is set to begin in 2026.
“This will leave a really lasting legacy for Queensland,” Albanese told local radio station 4BC. "It’s an investment that will produce a return with increased economic activity, increased visitors ... Queensland is such a fantastic tourist destination and this will really showcase the state.”
Federal Sport Minister Anika Wells told ABC radio it would be a 50-50 funding split.
“It’s an agreement between the federal government and the Queensland government about how we’re going to pay for all of the infrastructure that the southeast Queensland venues will need to put on the 2032 Games,” she said.
The state government said more than 80% of the infrastructure for the Games already exists.
