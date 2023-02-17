Australia Brisbane 2032 Olympics Funding

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left, and Queensland state premier Annastacia Palaszczuk view images of planned Olympic sites in Brisbane, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. The federal and the Queensland state government have agreed on an almost 50-50 funding split to build or remodel existing venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

 Darren England - handout one time use, AAP Image

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The federal and the Queensland state government have agreed on an almost 50-50 funding split to build or remodel venues for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Queensland state capital Friday to make the formal announcement about a deal worth an estimated 7 billion Australian dollars ($4.8 billion).


