Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese wave as they arrive in the stadium to watch fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walk to the field with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Australian team opener Travis Head during the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese wave as they arrive in the stadium to watch fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, centre, raise their hands with Indian and Australian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma, right, and Steven Smith, left, at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends an agreement signing ceremony between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends an agreement signing ceremony between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left poses with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goel, during an agreement signing ceremony between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese stand with their respective countries team for national anthems at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese wave as they arrive in the stadium to watch fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese walk to the field with Indian Captain Rohit Sharma and Australian team opener Travis Head during the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese wave as they arrive in the stadium to watch fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, centre, raise their hands with Indian and Australian cricket team captains Rohit Sharma, right, and Steven Smith, left, at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Ajit Solanki - staff, AP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends an agreement signing ceremony between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Rajanish Kakade - staff, AP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends an agreement signing ceremony between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Rajanish Kakade - staff, AP
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, left poses with Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goel, during an agreement signing ceremony between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Business Council of Australia (BCA) in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
Rajanish Kakade - staff, AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese stand with their respective countries team for national anthems at the start of the fourth cricket test match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, March 9, 2023.
AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The prime ministers of India and Australia on Thursday lent a touch of cricket diplomacy to their ties as they inaugurated a test match between their two teams in the western city of Ahmedabad.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Indian host Narendra Modi handed caps emblazoned with national emblems to rival captains Steve Smith and Rohit Sharma. They clasped their hands and raised them to the delight of thousands of cricket fans.
The two prime ministers were cheered by fans as they went around the stadium named after Modi and later sat down to watch the start of the game.
Modi and Albanese also saw a photo exhibition highlighting their countries' cricketing ties. The India-Australia cricket rivalry is considered one of the most intense in the world, comparable to the Ashes test series played between England and Australia.
Albanese arrived Wednesday in Ahmedabad, a key city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, at the start of a four-day visit to India. He paid tributes to Mohandas Gandhi, India’s independence leader, during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, which was one of Gandhi’s abodes in India. Albanese later attended a cultural event related to the Hindu Holi festival at the state governor’s residence.
He said in a tweet that the Indian Ocean is central to both countries’ security and prosperity. "And we are working together to ensure the Indo-Pacific is open, inclusive, and prosperous."
He announced that Australia will host Exercise Malabar for the first time later this year, bringing together the navies of Australia, India, Japan and the United States.
The annual exercise includes fighter combat operations from aircraft carriers, anti-submarine warfare, counterpiracy operations and anti-air warfare operations.
Modi and Albanese will hold official talks on Friday in New Delhi.
“Australia and India are important partners,” Albanese said in Perth before leaving for India. “We share common values. We are both vibrant democracies. We have an interest in improving our economic relations.”
He said India, along with Indonesia, would grow to be the third- and fourth-largest economies in the world, which presented “an incredible opportunity” for Australia.
India’s exports to Australia totaled $8.3 billion and imports from the country stood at $16.7 billion in 2021-22, according to the economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative.
While India’s exports range from agriculture, garments and railway engines to telecom, 95% of India’s imports from Australia are raw materials and mining products needed by Indian industry.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.