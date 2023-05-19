...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Snowmelt and increased reservoir releases will cause the river
flows to become high. Minor flooding downstream from the dam will be
possible.
For the Blacksmith Fork River...including Hyrum...elevated river
levels are forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 6.7 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will remain near Action stage through
Saturday, but flows are expected to continue to gradually
recede over time. Peak flows have already occurred.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet.
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet.
&&
Weather Alert
...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Little Bear River At Paradise affecting Cache Valley/Utah Portion
zone.
.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.
Daily shower and thunderstorm activity may allow for higher flows
than forecast if a shower or thunderstorm moves over the drainage.
For the Little Bear River near Paradise...flooding is possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.
Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 1200 PM MDT.
&&
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Near minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Little Bear River At Paradise.
* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 9.7 feet (1156 CFS), minor flooding will affect
farmland and low lying areas adjacent to the Little Bear River
near the town of Paradise.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.9 feet (800 CFS).
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached based on the latest
forecast information.
- Flood stage is 9.7 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
.Warm temperatures may melt snowpack and increase river flows.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
The entrance to the aged care facility Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, Australia is photographed on Friday, May 19, 2023. A 95-year-old woman is in hospital in a critical condition after she was shot with a stun gun in an Australian nursing home as she approached police with a walking frame and a steak knife.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Australian Broadcasting Corp.
The entrance to the aged care facility Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, Australia is photographed on Friday, May 19, 2023. A 95-year-old woman is in hospital in a critical condition after she was shot with a stun gun in an Australian nursing home as she approached police with a walking frame and a steak knife.
Lukas Coch - handout one time use, AAP
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Police shocked a 95-year-old woman with a stun gun as she approached them with a walking frame and a steak knife in an Australian nursing home, sending her to the hospital.
The extraordinary police takedown of Clare Nowland, who has dementia, in the New South Wales state town of Cooma on Wednesday has prompted a high-level police internal investigation. Nowland was in critical condition Friday.
It has also sparked debate about New South Wales state police use of stun guns, widely known as Tasers after a major manufacturer. They are a less lethal option than firearms, but have occasionally proved more dangerous than other policing options.
Two police officers went to Yallambee Lodge, a nursing home that specializes in residents with higher care needs including dementia, after staff reported that Nowland had taken a serrated steak knife from the kitchen.
Police Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter declined to say whether he thought a police officer with 12 years experience had used excessive force by firing a stun gun at an elderly woman who stands 1.57 meters (5 foot, 2 inches) tall and weighs 43 kilograms (95 pounds).
Cotter said that police engaged in “negotiations” with the elderly woman for several minutes, and used the stun gun when she approached the doorway where the police were standing.
“At the time she was tasered, she was approaching police. But it is fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame. But she had a knife. I can’t take it any further as to what was going through anyone’s mind,” Cotter told reporters.
Nicole Lee, president of advocacy group People with Disability Australia, said she was shocked by the violence.
“She’s either one hell of an agile, fit, fast and intimidating 95-year-old woman, or there’s a very poor lack of judgement on those police officers and there really needs to be some accountability on their side,” Lee said.
Police said Nowland received her critical injuries from striking her head on the floor, rather than directly from the Taser’s debilitating electric shock.
Cotter described video from the two police officers’ body cameras of Nowland being shot as “confronting footage.” But he said the video was part of an internal police investigation and it would “not be in the public interest to be releasing that.”
Cotter said the police officer who fired the stun gun was currently “not in the workplace," but it is unclear whether the officer has been suspended.
Nowland, a great-grandmother, made headlines in 2008 when she went skydiving to celebrate her 80th birthday.
