Firefighters operate on the stairs of a train tunnel after a a fire broke out in a train forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board, in Fritzens near Innsbruck, Austria, Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
BERLIN (AP) — A train was being recovered Thursday from an Austrian tunnel where it got stuck when a fire broke out, forcing rescuers to evacuate the 151 people on board.
The regional government in Tyrol province said that 33 people were slightly injured in Wednesday evening's incident and were taken to hospitals for evaluation. Smoke inhalation appeared to be the main concern.
