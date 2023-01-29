...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH
TUESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind
chills. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. For the Wind
Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind
chills as low as 10 below zero.
* WHERE...Northern Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon MST Monday. For
the Wind Chill Watch, from Monday evening through Tuesday
morning.
* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility and result in snow
covered roads. The hazardous conditions could impact the
morning or evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow has ended across the area, thus the
Winter Weather Advisory will be allowed to expire.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
