Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama prepares to serve against Russian Olympic Committee's Sergey Sirant during their men's badminton singles match at the BWF World Championships in Huelva, Spain, on Dec. 13, 2021. Badminton has upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on the eve of the start of Olympic qualifying. The Badminton World Federation cites security concerns and says it needs “more clarity” on proposals from the International Olympic.

 Manu Fernandez - staff, AP

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Badminton upheld its ban on Russian and Belarusian players in international competitions on Thursday, days before Olympic qualifying begins.

Badminton’s qualifying period for next year’s Paris Olympics starts on May 1 and uses a calendar-year ranking.


