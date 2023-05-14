...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Utah...
Bear River At Corinne affecting Box Elder County.
Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum affecting Cache County.
.Warm temperatures will melt high mountain snowpack and increase
river flows.
For the Bear River...including Corinne...elevated river levels are
forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an
alternative route.
If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding
or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued on Sunday by 1200 MDT.
...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE...Blacksmith Fork River Near Hyrum.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 7.6 feet (1198 CFS), flooding along select homes in
the Blacksmith Fork Canyon will occur. Additionally, homes in the
Country Manor subdivision will also be affected.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1100 MDT Saturday the stage was 6.6 feet (758 CFS).
- Forecast...The river will oscillate daily, with peaks in flow
in the morning. The river is forecast to gradually rise each
day before peaking around 7.0 feet (920 CFS) Tuesday morning.
- Action stage is 6.7 feet (790 CFS).
- Flood stage is 7.6 feet (1198 CFS).
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property
and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to
crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles
with trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Easterly downslope winds will remain strong
through sunrise across the eastern half of the Cache Valley,
then decrease gradually through the mid- morning
hours.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown
around or damaged by the wind.
Weather Alert
.Snow melt and increased reservoir releases may cause the river
flows to become high. Possible minor flooding downstream from the
Hyrum Reservoir.
...FLOOD WATCH FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY, JUNE
15...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt continues to be possible.
* WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following area, Cache
Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...Through Thursday, June 15.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding along the Little
Bear River below Hyrum Reservoir.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
A local rides motorbike on nearly empty road before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar were bracing Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone was set to hit their coastal areas, and authorities told thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Two children stand under a roadside shelter to protect from rain before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar were bracing Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone was set to hit their coastal areas, and authorities told thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Locals stand the bank of sea before Cyclone Mocha hits, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclone churning in the Bay of Bengal.
Locals stand the bank of sea before Cyclone Mocha hits, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclone churning in the Bay of Bengal.
This satellite image provided by India Meteorological Department shows storm Mocha intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.
This image provided by World Food Programme shows relief food commodities being stockpiled at WFP warehouses in Rakhine State. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.
This image provided by World Food Programme shows relief food commodities being stockpiled at WFP warehouses in Rakhine State. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.
A government official, right, patrols with others near the coast and uses a megaphone asking people to seek shelter in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman walk near the boats anchored at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman walk at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
In this image from a video, local people walk on a flooded street caused by heavy rain as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman stand under an umbrella and watch their boats at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman take shelter under a shack near the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Boats are parked along a road near the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
In this image from a video, a tree falls on an empty road as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Women arrive at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Women spend time with their children at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Women sit inside a room at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
A local rides motorbike on nearly empty road before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar were bracing Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone was set to hit their coastal areas, and authorities told thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Two children stand under a roadside shelter to protect from rain before Cyclone Mocha hits in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar were bracing Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone was set to hit their coastal areas, and authorities told thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Locals stand the bank of sea before Cyclone Mocha hits, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclone churning in the Bay of Bengal.
Locals stand the bank of sea before Cyclone Mocha hits, in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Saturday, May 13, 2023. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar are preparing to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people as they brace for a severe cyclone churning in the Bay of Bengal.
This satellite image provided by India Meteorological Department shows storm Mocha intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.
This image provided by World Food Programme shows relief food commodities being stockpiled at WFP warehouses in Rakhine State. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.
This image provided by World Food Programme shows relief food commodities being stockpiled at WFP warehouses in Rakhine State. Authorities in Bangladesh and Myanmar prepared to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people Friday, warning them to stay away from coastal areas as a severe cyclonic storm churned in the Bay of Bengal. Cyclone Mocha was moving toward the coasts of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 200 kilometers (125 miles) per hour and gusts up to 220 kph (136 mph), the Indian Meteorological Department said. It's projected to make landfall on Sunday evening in an area between between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar.
A government official, right, patrols with others near the coast and uses a megaphone asking people to seek shelter in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman walk near the boats anchored at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman walk at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
In this image from a video, local people walk on a flooded street caused by heavy rain as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman stand under an umbrella and watch their boats at the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Fisherman take shelter under a shack near the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Boats are parked along a road near the coast in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone starts to hit their coastal areas, and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
In this image from a video, a tree falls on an empty road as Cyclone Mocha approaches in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as the extremely severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Women arrive at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Women spend time with their children at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
Women sit inside a room at a makeshift shelter set up for residents of coastal areas, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Sunday, May 14, 2023. Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh and Myanmar braced Sunday as a severe cyclone started to hit coastal areas and authorities urged thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter.
The outermost band of Cyclone Mocha reached the coast of Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday morning, and by afternoon the center of the storm was expected to make landfall near Sittwe township, which was under the highest weather alert, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said Sunday.
More than 4,000 of Sittwe's 300,000 residents have been evacuated to other cities since Friday and more than 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city's highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who is helping people in shelters in Sittwe.
Many local people live in areas more than 3 meters above sea level, where residents believe the storm surge cannot reach, he added.
Strong winds of 40 to 48 kilometers per hour (25 to 40 miles per hour) were blowing in the city, Tin Nyein Oo said on Sunday morning.
“The storm has not yet entered, so we don’t have much difficulty. However, there are too many people in the shelters and not enough toilets,” he added.
Lin Lin, the chairman of a local charitable foundation, said earlier there was not enough food in the shelters in Sittwe after more people arrived than expected.
In most of Bangladesh, the weather remained sunny and humid on Sunday morning.
U.N. agencies and aid workers in Bangladesh prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps that house more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar.
Bangladesh issued the highest danger signal for the city of Cox’s Bazar, home to the camps. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department warned the cyclone could cause severe damage to lives and property in eight coastal districts.
No heavy rainfall had been reported in Cox's Bazar as of Sunday morning. Authorities said some 1.27 million people have been evacuated in the district.
The sea was rough.
Fisher Jamal Uddin in Cox’s Bazar said local elected officials and volunteers were helping at the cyclone shelter. “We are asking people to move to safe places. We are trying to stay safe,” he said.
“The weather isn’t good. We are following the instructions of the Meteorological Department. We are now thinking about what to do,” he said.
Bangladesh, with more than 160 million people, has prepared more than 1,500 cyclone shelters. The navy said it's keeping ready 21 ships, maritime patrol aircraft and helicopters for rescue and relief operations.
Authorities in Bangladesh said heavy rains from the cyclone could trigger landslides in Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and three other hilly districts — Rangamati, Bandarban and Khagrachhari.
Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered officials to prepare for evacuations and rescues.
The Junior Minister for Disaster Management, Enamur Rahman, said Saint Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal may face greater risk, and that the government has prepared 37 cyclone shelters to accommodate 8,500 people there.
In May 2008, Cyclone Nargis hit Myanmar with a storm surge that devastated populated areas around the Irrawaddy River Delta. At least 138,000 people died and tens of thousands of homes and other buildings were washed away.
Roxy Mathew Koll, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology in Pune city, said cyclones in the Bay of Bengal are becoming more intense more quickly, in part because of climate change.
Climate scientists say cyclones can now retain their energy for many days. Cyclone Amphan in eastern India in 2020 continued to travel over land as a strong cyclone and caused extensive devastation.
“As long as oceans are warm and winds are favorable, cyclones will retain their intensity for a longer period,” Koll said.
Cyclones are among the most devastating natural disasters in the world, especially if they affect densely populated coastal regions in South Asia.
