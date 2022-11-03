Britain Economy

FILE - People pass the Bank of England in London, Sept. 28, 2022. The Bank of England is expected to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than three decades on Thursday, Nov. 3 as it seeks to beat back stubbornly high inflation fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the disastrous economic policies of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

 Frank Augstein - staff, AP

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England has announced its biggest interest rate increase in three decades as it tries to beat back stubbornly high inflation fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the disastrous economic policies of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

The central bank boosted its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point Thursday, to 3%, after consumer price inflation returned to a 40-year high in September. The aggressive move was expected after a more cautious half-point hike six weeks ago.


