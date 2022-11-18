COP27 Bridgetown Initiative

FILE - Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, speaks at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, Nov. 8, 2022, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The Barbados plan, dubbed the Bridgetown Initiative, could be a pathway to unlocking large sums of money from rich countries, which have contributed most to greenhouse gas emissions. Mottley first unveiled her idea at the COP26 meeting a year ago in Glasgow, Scotland, where she delivered a powerful speech and sketched out a rough plan to come up with new and innovative forms of climate finance.

 Peter Dejong - staff, AP

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — At the U.N. climate summit in Egypt, leaders of developing nations have repeatedly said it's not fair to expect them to cover the costs of rebuilding from devastating weather events in a warming world, plus invest in cleaner industry while they also pay much higher interest rates on loans than rich nations.

A plan put forward by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley would overhaul the way much of development lending works. It is also giving voice to developing nations struggling under rising debt from climate damage.


