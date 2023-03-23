...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
NOON MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
valley floors, locally up to 8 inches benches and portions of
the Cache Valley. Accumulations may be lower in Utah Valley
from Lehi to Provo. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph Friday
morning near and behind the cold front.
* WHERE...Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder County,
Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley and
Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. The Friday
morning commute will be impacted, primarily north of Salt Lake
City.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional snow accumulations are possible
in lake effect snow south and east of the Great Salt Lake. This
may result in locally higher snow totals in these areas over the
current forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
Barefoot tours of Westminster Abbey offered after coronation
Visitors to London’s Westminster Abbey will be allowed to stand for the first time on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned
LONDON (AP) — Visitors to London's Westminster Abbey will be allowed to stand for the first time on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned — though after the coronation. And they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, meant to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor.
Abbey officials said Friday that the section of the church's floor known as the Cosmati pavement, where the coronation chair has been placed for some 700 years, will be on display during Charles' crowning ceremony after being hidden away under carpets for decades because of disrepair.
The pavement area, normally roped off to the public, will be open to small guided “barefoot tours” after the May 6 coronation. Visitors will be asked to remove their shoes to avoid wear and tear to the now-conserved floor.
“Standing on the pavement and feeling that sense of awe of being in the central part of the abbey is a really amazing experience," said Scott Craddock, head of visitor experience at the abbey. “It will give people the opportunity to feel what it’s like being at that center stage of the coronation.”
The intricate mosaic of marble, stone, glass and metal, located in front of the abbey's high altar, was commissioned by Henry III in the 1200s and made by Italian craftsmen and English masons.
It is where English — and, later, British — coronations have taken place ever since, but the area was covered by carpet at many previous coronations, including those of Elizabeth II in 1953 and her father, George VI, in 1937.
It is said to be the best surviving example outside Italy of a rare type of mosaic stonework known as “Cosmati,” after the Italian family which created it. The mosaic was restored to its former glory after a two-year conservation project was completed in 2010.
“It's a unique piece of art to Westminster Abbey but also to Britain itself — there are no other mosaic pavements like this in the U.K.,” said Vanessa Simeoni, the abbey's head conservator.
Experts from the abbey will guide the tours, which will run on some days from May 15 to July 29.
