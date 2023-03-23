Support Local Journalism

LONDON (AP) — Visitors to London's Westminster Abbey will be allowed to stand for the first time on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned — though after the coronation. And they will need to make sure they don't have holes in their socks for the shoeless tour, meant to protect the abbey's medieval mosaic floor.

Abbey officials said Friday that the section of the church's floor known as the Cosmati pavement, where the coronation chair has been placed for some 700 years, will be on display during Charles' crowning ceremony after being hidden away under carpets for decades because of disrepair.


