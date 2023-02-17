Cyclone Freddy

This image from Meteosat-9 satellite shows Cyclone Freddy, right, in the Indian Ocean near Madagascar, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy.

 Uncredited - hogp, NOAA

MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — Two weeks after Tropical Cyclone Cheneso devastated Madagascar, killing 30 people, the Indian Ocean island nation and its neighbors are bracing for a more powerful Cyclone Freddy.

Meteo France has described Freddy as an “intense tropical cyclone” and a "particularly powerful and compact tropical system, generating extreme winds near its center.” The much smaller islands of Mauritius and Reunion are on high alert as Freddy — churning westward on Friday about 2,000 kilometers (about 1,242 miles) east of Mauritius — was expected to cause flooding there Sunday and Monday.


